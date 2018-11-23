Make a difference in Maui County by serving on a board or commission

The County of Maui is accepting applications for its boards, councils, commissions, and committees, including the Maui Planning Commission and the Moloka‘i Planning Commission.

Responsibilities include hearing public testimony, reviewing policies and standards, and making recommendations. Positions are appointed by the mayor, and confirmed by the county council. Positions have terms lasting two to five years. The positions are non-paid but the county notes that while no monetary compensation is provided for serving on a board or commission, the public’s participation helps provide an important government service.

Applications are being accepted for a wide variety of boards including Board of Ethics and Board of Water Supply. Posts are also available on the Liquor Control Commission, Committee on the Status of Women, Affirmative Action Advisory Council, Cost of Government Commission and Council on Aging.

Additional positions include spots on the Board of Variances and Appeals, Civil Service Commission, Commission on Persons with Disabilities, Fire and Public Safety Commission, Kula Agricultural Park Committee, Liquor Control Adjudication Board, Maui County Cultural Resources Commission, Maui Redevelopment Agency, Police Commission, Public Works Commission, Real Property Tax Review Board, Salary Commission, and Urban Design Review Board.

Maui County residents interested in serving may apply online at Mauicounty.gov/boards. Paper applications are available at all public libraries; Council Services offices on Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, and Hana; all Parks and Recreation permit offices (Wailuku, Makawao, Lahaina, Kihei, Hana, Moloka‘i, and Lana‘i); the County Building in the Mayor’s Office on the 9th floor; and in the information booth in the main lobby.

Paper applications should be mailed to: Mayor Alan Arakawa, County of Maui, 200 S High Street, Ninth Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793, or faxed to (808) 270-7870.

The deadline for applications is December 31, 2018. Applicants will be filling positions vacated voluntarily or due to term expirations. Applications are also accepted year-round to fill vacancies due to resignations. For more information, call the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855 or visit Mauicounty.gov/boards.