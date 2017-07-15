The theme for this month’s Makawao Third Friday Town Party is “Summer of Love,” and it happen this Friday, July 21. Wear flowers in your hair as you celebrate the love decade Upcountry-style. There’ll be lots of food vendors, live entertainment, keiki and family activities. Electric Church Maui and The Get Up & Dance Troupe will be on the scene. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature a Maui spider jump, face painting, balloon creations and more. Free. 6pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Photo: Flickr/Moss_Mermaid