Maui Time

You are here: Home / Culture / Maui Community / Makawao Third Friday Town Party – Summer of Love

Makawao Third Friday Town Party – Summer of Love

by Leave a Comment

The theme for this month’s Makawao Third Friday Town Party is “Summer of Love,” and it happen this Friday, July 21. Wear flowers in your hair as you celebrate the love decade Upcountry-style. There’ll be lots of food vendors, live entertainment, keiki and family activities. Electric Church Maui and The Get Up & Dance Troupe will be on the scene. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature a Maui spider jump, face painting, balloon creations and more. Free. 6pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

Photo: Flickr/Moss_Mermaid

Comments

comments