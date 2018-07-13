Makawao 3rd Friday: Cool Summer Nights will be in Makawao Town on Friday, July 20th. Dance to the Upcountry rock flavor of Southbound with Rick Martinelli on bass, Steve Edwards on drums, and Alan Stevens on guitar. Also on the line-up will be pianist/guitarist Timmy Hogan, acoustic guitarist Josh and Joyous Evolution with inspirational songs. The Komoda Keiki Zone will feature Hawai‘i Dino’s life like T-REX, the Maui Spider Jump, balloon creations and face painting. And of course the good eats on the street and at the restaurants, vendor booths, arts and crafts and the Classic Car Showcase and lots more. Free. 6-9pm. Makawao Town Party, (Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

photo courtesy of Maui Fridays