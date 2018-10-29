Made in Maui County Festival at Maui Arts and Cultural Center 

The Made in Maui County Festival will happen at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, November 2nd and Saturday, November 3rd. The annual event is highly anticipated and will be even bigger this year! Shop for a variety of Maui-made products including food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts, and collectibles. There’ll also be a fashion show, 13 food trucks, prize drawings, and more. Schedule: Friday, Nov 2: Wholesale Buyers Event, 1-6pm; Exclusive Shopping Day, 1:30-6pm ($35/person). Saturday, Nov. 3: Big Festival Day, 8am-4:30pm. ($5/person, free/children 12 and under). Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; MadeInMauiCounty.com

photo courtesy of MACC