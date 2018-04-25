The annual Lei Day Heritage Festival will happen at Hale Ho‘ike‘ike on Tuesday, May 1. The Maui Historical Society invites the community to enjoy a variety of Hawaiian culture activities: kaula (Hawaiian rope weaving), lei-making, poi pounding, live Hawaiian music and local entertainment. There’ll also be a special presentation by Tom Fairbanks of The Old Wailuku Inn on Don Blanding, “The Artistic Poet and Father of May Day.” Free. 10am. Hale Ho‘ike‘ike, (2375 Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-3326; Mauimuseum.org
Photo: Flickr/Frank Hamm
