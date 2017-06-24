The Lanai Fifth Friday Town Party takes place this Friday, June 30. Celebrate the community with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and magic. A special Fifth Friday package includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. $60. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Friday Town Parties
