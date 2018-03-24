There will be a Lanai 5th Friday Town Party at Dole Park on Friday, Mar. 30. The event offers you a chance to visit Lanai and celebrate community with live music, food vendors, keiki activities, magic, fashion and local art vendors. There’s a special package that includes a round-trip ferry ride between the Lahaina and Manele harbors, round-trip ground transportation from Manele Bay to Lanai City and an event passport. $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com
Photo courtesy Maui Town Parties
