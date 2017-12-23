Maui Time

It’s time for another Lanai 5th Friday Town Party on Friday, Dec. 29. Celebrate and support Lanai’s local community with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and a stunning sunset. There’s a special Fifth Friday Package which includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai City); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com

