It’s time for another Lanai 5th Friday Town Party on Friday, Dec. 29. Celebrate and support Lanai’s local community with live music, food vendors, local artisans, fashion, keiki activities and a stunning sunset. There’s a special Fifth Friday Package which includes a round-trip ferry ride between Lahaina Harbor and Manele Harbor, round-trip ground transportation between Manele and Lanai City and an event passport. Lahaina departure times are 9:15am, 12:45pm and 3:15pm; Manele departure time is 9:45pm. Cost for the package is $60 per adult and $50 per child. 5:30pm. Lanai Town Party, (Dole Park, Lanai City); 808-270-7710; Fifthfridaylanai.com
Photo courtesy of Maui Friday Town Parties
Comments