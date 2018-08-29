Lahaina Strong Benefit Concert at Fleetwood’s on Front St.

There will be a Lahaina Strong Benefit Concert for the affected families of Lahaina’s fire happening on Saturday, September 1st, at Fleetwoods on Front St. from 8-11pm. Enjoy an evening of entertainment with, local Maui musicians: Mark Johnstone, Johnny Ringo McGreavy, Kendall Dean, Pat Simmons Jr., Paul West, The House Shakers, Levi Poasa, Danyel Alana, Karrie O’Niel and much more. There will also be giveaways and $5 local beers from Maui Brewing Co. and Koholā Brewery. $10 at-the-door. Give back to families in need and have a much needed break to dance and celebrate Lahaina Town! (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

#LAHAINASTRONG #THEFLEETWOODWAY