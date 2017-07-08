The Lahaina Second Friday Town Party will take place on Front Street this Friday, July 14. Enjoy a family-friendly community celebration with live entertainment, keiki activities and a magical Maui sunset. There’ll be lots of great places to get food including street vendors, Maui food trucks and amazing Front Street restaurants. Friday night is also Art Night in Lahaina, so make sure to peruse the many art gallery events. Free. 4:30pm. Lahaina Town Party, (Front Street, Lahaina); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com
