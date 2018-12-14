Kim McDonald and Kai Lenny collaborate for PYCC

The Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center is auctioning off an original piece of surfboard art that is a collaboration between world champion waterman Kai Lenny, Maui fine artist Kim McDonald, and the PYCC.

The custom surfboard – North Shore: “Heart & Soul” – features McDonald’s art and Kai’s autograph and foot prints, and was designed to enhance any interior. The live online auction began December 7 and ends December 18 at 12pm HST. Bids can be made at Kimmcdonald.com/auction and 100 percent of proceeds go to the Pa‘ia Youth & Cultural Center.

“What an amazing experience this has been to collaborate on artwork with one of my all-time favorite superstar athletes, Kai Lenny,” McDonald said. “I have known Kai since he was a young boy and watched him grow up to become a World Champion. He is truly an inspiration.”

McDonald said she was inspired to develop a unique concept with her surfboard art, bringing to life the elements of his footprints and autograph, along with her design aesthetic, on a gorgeous aqua blue Gun Surfboard. “The blue color represents the ocean, the green and white represent the movement in the waves of the sea,” she said. “The Malolo or ‘Flying Fish’ is something that connects Kai to the Hawaiian waters of Maui. He often sees them ‘flying’ out of the water during his ocean adventures.”

It has always been a dream of McDonald’s to give back, get involved, and make an impact with her art. “This is my something,” she said. “It’s also been a wonderful, enlightening experience to share with the PYCC facilitators. What a heartfelt, meaningful organization. So far it has been a transcendent experience. The ingredients of Kai Lenny, PYCC, and my art are combining to create something magical; much greater than the sum of the parts. Please enjoy and participate in this adventure. Buy great art, and raise money for PYCC’s mission of building community through our youth.”

Photo courtesy PYCC