The theme for this month’s Kihei Fourth Friday town party is “Positive Vibrations All The Way,” and it happens on Friday, Aug. 25. The party will feature live reggae music with The Lambsbread and Slydog, Zumba with Keoni’s HotLava DanceFit, face-painting will Jolie, balloon twisting, human bowling balls, hula hooping and more. Enjoy the South Maui community with keiki activities, food and shopping vendors. Free. 6pm. Azeka Mauka Center, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com
Photo courtesy of Maui Fridays
