Kihei 4th Friday will happen at Azeka Shopping Center on Friday, July 27th. Summer is in full bloom, and here’s a great opportunity to bring your family and friends to South Maui for community building, live music, tasty food, and more. See live performances, explore over 50 arts and crafts vendors, shop from local merchants, and eat some ‘ono grinds. Kids can have fun in the keiki zone while mom and dad have fun with friends! Free. 6:00pm. Kihei Town Party, (S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-270-7710; Mauifridays.com

photo courtesy of Maui Fridays