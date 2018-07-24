Keokea Hawaiian Homestead’s 5th Annual Ho‘olaule‘a will happen in Keokea on Saturday, July 28th. Here is one of the most anxiously awaited Upcountry events of the year! Bring your family and friends to enjoy a lomi lomi tent with Kawika Davidson and a keiki tent with lauhala weaving, ‘ohe kapala, and crafts with Kumu Alaina. There’ll also be live music with Joe Cano and more special guests, plus arts and crafts, a farmers market, flowers, and lots of ‘ono plate lunch vendors. Free. 10:00am. Keokea Marketplace, (Mile Marker 17, Kula); [email protected]

photo courtesy of Facebook/Keokea Homestead Ho’olaule’a