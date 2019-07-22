Keeping Our Keiki Safe From Real Threats at Akaku Community Media

The Keeping Our Keiki Safe From Real Threats Talk will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, July 25th. The talk will be led by Dane Ka‘ae, the director of youth services at MEO. He’ll discuss childhood risks that are more dangerous in our modern era: alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and new threats like vaping, cyberbullying, and increased teen suicides. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Akaku

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events