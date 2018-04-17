Kamehameha Maui Ho`olaule`a at Kamehameha School Maui

The Kamehameha Maui Ho‘olaule‘a will take place at Kamehameha School Maui on Saturday, April 21. This annual Upcountry event has been a favorite for the community. Bring your family to Makawao for Hawaiian music, dance and cultural demonstrations like how to prepare poi, kappa pounding and traditional Hawaiian games. There’ll also be keiki activities, a teen zone, country store, ono food vendors and lots more. 9am. Kamehameha School Maui, (270 A‘apueo Pkwy., Makawao); 808-572-3100; Ksbe.edu
Photo: Flickr/ University of Hawaii News
