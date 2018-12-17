Kama’aina Nights with Sista Val at Queen Kaahumanu Center

Attend Kama’aina Nights with Sista Val at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Friday, December 21st. This month, guests can enjoy a locally grown concert series with Sista Val, and special guests Kawika Ortiz at 6pm and Island Idol winner Kaniela Masoe at 7pm. There’ll also be restaurant specials and prize giveaways. Here’s a great event for the whole ‘ohana! Free. 6-8pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Harley P. Tripp
