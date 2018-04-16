Kama‘aina Nights with Sista Val will happen at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center this Friday, April 20. The monthly event is a local concert series for the entire ohana. Head down to Kahului with the whole family for live Hawaiian music, entertainment, store and restaurant specials. There will also be prize giveaways. Kama‘aina Nights is presented by 93.5 KPOA. Free. 6pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
Photo: TheYellowFellow/Wikimedia Commons
Comments