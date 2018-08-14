Japanese Cultural Society of Maui’s Annual Kite Festival will be at Keopuolani Park on Saturday, August 18th. Dating back to the 16th century, Japanese kite flying is a custom celebrated to pray for good health and a bright future. The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui invites the public to join them for their 3rd Annual Kite Festival. Bring your own kites of any size, traditional or modern. There’ll also be kite kits available for a $5 donation and prizes awarded to the best fliers and best decorated. Free. 10:00am. Keopuolani Regional Park, (700 Halia Nakoa St., Wailuku); Jcsmaui.org/

photo courtesy of Flickr/Ted Miller