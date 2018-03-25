 Imua’s Bollywood Ball at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort

Imua’s Bollywood Ball will be at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort on Saturday, Mar. 31. The event is Imua Family Services’ annual fundraising gala, and this year’s theme is “Festival’s of the World–The Bollywood Ball.” The event will include a cocktail reception, market fair, henna tattooing, sari wrapping, dinner and live music with Teal Wicks and Matt Doyle. There will also be an afterparty with Eric Gilliom and Next Level Entertainment. Proceeds will support Imua’s early childhood programs. $200+. 5:30pm. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort, (200 Nohea Kai Dr., Ka‘anapali); 808-661-1234; Imuafamilyservices.org

Photo: Flickr/Earls37a