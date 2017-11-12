Ice Sculpting Weekend at Lahaina Cannery Mall

Ice Sculpting Weekend happens at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19. Competitors from Japan and Hawaii will demonstrate amazing skills as they transform a block of ice into beautiful art. Saturday will be a freestyle ice-carving exhibition, while Sunday will feature a 90-minute head-to-head competition for prize money. Free. 11am-1pm (both days). Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi`ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-661-5304; Lahainacannerymall.com
Photo courtesy Facebook/Lahaina Cannery Mall
