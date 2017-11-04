Hula O Na Keiki at Ka`anapali Beach Hotel 

The 27th annual Hula O Na Keiki will take place at the Ka`anapali Beach Hotel on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. It’s Maui’s sole keiki-only hula competition and is for dancers ages 5-17. See kahiko and auana hula styles, cultural displays and workshops. $6-$25. Friday: Continuous Entertainment 9am-4pm, Keiki Competition 4:30-9pm; Saturday: Keiki Competition 1:30-8pm. For more information, go online. Ka`anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka`anapali Pkwy.); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com
Photo courtesy of Anna Dominguez
Comments