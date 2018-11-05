Hula O Na Keiki at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel

Hula O Na Keiki is happening at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel on Friday, November 9th and Saturday, November 10th. This two-day annual event is a complete dedication to children, Hawaiian language, and culture. On Friday, see hula students from Hawaiʻi and around the world compete in kahiko (traditional) and ‘auana (modern) style hula while learning, interpreting, and performing a Maui oli. On Saturday, they will showcase their aloha spirit, and those who have entered in the palua (couple) division can dance in tandem. There’ll also be local artisans, vendors, workshops, and demos. Friday 11/9: 4-9pm; Saturday 11/10: 1-8pm. Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, (2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy., Lahaina); 808-667-0124; Kbhmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hula O Na Keiki