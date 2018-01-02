Hula Dance Workshop with Papa Hula at Shops at Wailea

There’s a Hula Dance Workshop with Papa Hula on Monday, Jan. 8. If you’ve been thinking about learning more about hula and Hawaiian traditions, this is a great workshop for you. Students will learn about the history of hula, art of chanting, basic footwork, hand movements and the music instruments used in hula. There will also be a Q&A session following class. All ages are welcome. Free. 1-2pm. The Shops at Wailea, (3750 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-891-6770; Theshopsatwailea.com

Photo of hula implements used by Noelani Chang’s halau: Christopherhu/Flickr