Horsemanship For Veterans Program at Haku Baldwin Center

The Horsemanship for Veterans Program will happen at the Haku Baldwin Center this Thursday, Nov. 2. The event is open to all U.S. Military servicemembers–retired veterans, disabled veterans and active duty. No horse experienced required, and no horseback riding is involved. Attendees will learn grooming, groundwork and horsemanship skills. Free. 9am. Haku Baldwin Center, (444 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-9129; [email protected]; Hakubaldwincenter.org

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Haku Baldwin Center

 

