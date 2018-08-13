Ho’olaulea Owa at Maui Lani Shopping Center

The Ho’olaulea Owa will happen at Maui Lani Shopping Center from Friday, August 17th and Saturday, August 18th. Hui Pono Ike Kanawai and Malama Kakanilua will present their 6th annual ho’olaulea in Central Maui. Their goal is to bring recognition to the iwi kupuna that are buried in the Pu’uone sand hills. The event will include many speakers, representatives, activists, community members, talk-story sessions, old chants, food, music, keiki activities and more. Free. 12:00pm. Maui Lani Shopping Center, (58 Maui Lani Pkwy., Wailuku).
photo courtesy of Amy Halas
Comments