Hiphop for the Aina: A Benefit for Mauna Kea

Freedom fighters protecting sacred grounds are getting together on Friday, August 2nd at Casanova‘s to raise funds and awareness to the cause of keeping TMT off the Mauna. Come get down with The Grouch, Mr Kapu, Pure Powers, Iamai, Rabbitt-Kanoa, 7s3v3n, Jahsun & Ra Sol, Clang Clang, DJ Tom the Ronin, and Maui UBF Crew DJs: Monks, Trvr, and Turtle – with Blessing Ceremony by Makamae, and hosted by Beau Sun of Amphibious Tounges.

Show starts at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 at door, donate more if you feel compelled. All proceeds going directly to Hawaii Unity and Liberation Institute (HULI).

Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com