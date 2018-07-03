Hip-Hop for Families with Mr. Kneel at Makawao Public Library

Hip-Hop for Families with Mr. Kneel will be at Makawao Public Library on Monday, July 9th. In celebration of the Statewide Summer Reading Program, Mr. Kneel (Neil McIntyre) will share his love for reading through beatbox and rhyme. He’s a professional goofball, hip-hop emcee and beatboxer who loves to promote learning and positive vibes through music. Free. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii State Public Library System
