Help cats and critters move out for Maui Humane Society renovations

The Maui Humane Society began renovations on the cat building and critter corner on Oct. 29, with construction expected to last approximately two weeks. The cat building and critter corner will be closed throughout the renovations, with plans to reopen on Thursday, Nov. 15.

During this time, the shelter will be open for normal business including dog adoptions, spay and neuter services, and dog licensing. Cat or critter adoptions between Oct. 28-Nov. 14 will continue be facilitated at the shelter. MHS is offering a special promotion to help find homes for its shelter residents: Now through Nov. 14, adopt any cat, kitten, or critter for just $5.

MHS is also asking the community for help when it comes to bringing cats and critters to the shelter, including strays and owner surrenders. Space at the shelter is extremely tight during renovations and there are a limited number of foster homes available. These spots must be reserved for animals that have zero other options for temporary or permanent homes.

MHS is asking anyone who finds a stray cat to call the shelter to arrange a time for the animal to be brought in during normal business hours. If you need to surrender your own cat or critter, call MHS at (808) 877-3680 ext. 3 for assistance.

Potential pet parents can visit the MHS website at Mauihumanesociety.org to see all adoptable cats and critters. If you are interested in a specific animal, call the shelter to confirm that they are available as some may be in foster homes during this time. MHS also has adoptable cats and kittens available at the Petco in Kahului; the special $5 promotion is honored at Petco.

Graphic courtesy of MHS