George Kahumoko Jr. will celebrate Hawaiian Music and Plants at the Makawao Public Library on Saturday, July 22. The Makawao Library will celebrate their new native Hawaiian garden with Maui Friends of the Library, Ho’olawa Farms and Hawaiian cultural practitioner George Kahumoku Jr. Attendees can help to paint a native Hawaiian plant mural, play games, drink tea and receive Hawaiian plant seeds. Free. 2:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org
Photo courtesy of Facebook/George Kahumoku Jr.
