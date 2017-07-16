Maui Time

You are here: Home / Culture / Maui Community / Hawaiian Music and Plants with George Kahumoku Jr. at Makawao Public Library

Hawaiian Music and Plants with George Kahumoku Jr. at Makawao Public Library

by Leave a Comment

George Kahumoko Jr. will celebrate Hawaiian Music and Plants at the Makawao Public Library on Saturday, July 22. The Makawao Library will celebrate their new native Hawaiian garden with Maui Friends of the Library, Ho’olawa Farms and Hawaiian cultural practitioner George Kahumoku Jr. Attendees can help to paint a native Hawaiian plant mural, play games, drink tea and receive Hawaiian plant seeds. Free. 2:00pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org 

Photo courtesy of Facebook/George Kahumoku Jr.

 

Comments

comments