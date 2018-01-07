You can hear a fascinating talk on Hawaii’s Japanese internment history from Dr. Gail Okawa at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Okawa is an Emeritus Professor of English at Youngstown State University in Ohio, and her talk is titled “Through My Grandfather’s Eyes.” It’s an illustrated talk story session about the journey taken by Hawaii’s Japanese immigrants to internment camps on the mainland during World War II. Seating is limited, please call to reserve your seat. Free. 2pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

Photo courtesy NVMC