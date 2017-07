Happy 4th of July! Celebrate America’s independence at a variety of red, white and blue events on Maui. Although Trump is still (somehow) the President, we can celebrate our beautiful community and the fact that Governor David Ige signed a law making Hawaii the first state to commit to the Paris Climate Accord. Enjoy time with your family and friends, be safe, and don’t forget about fireworks, hot dogs and watermelon!

Photo: DVIDSHUB/Flickr