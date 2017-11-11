Hana Limu Festival at Hana Bay Beach Park

The Hana Limu Festival will take place at Hana Bay Beach Park on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. Friday night will feature talk story sessions with LorMona Meredith (Coordinator for the Polynesian Voyaging Society), Hokule`a Captain Russell Amimoto and crew, Luka Kanahele Mossman (Kanaka`ole Foundation) and Dr. Chris Bird. Saturday will feature keiki and ohana activities, hula, a silent auction, live music, a Hana-made craft sale, ono food vendors and of course, Limu. Free. Friday: 5:30-8:30pm. Saturday: 10am-3:30pm. Hana Bay Beach Park, (Hana)
Photo courtesy of Evelyn Wight
