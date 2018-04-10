Haiku Ho`olaule`a & Flower Festival at Haiku Elementary School

The 25th annual Haiku Ho‘olaule‘a & Flower Festival will happen at Haiku Elementary School on Saturday, April 14. The event will feature Haiku historical displays, an artisan marketplace, horticulture vendors, a keiki zone and more. There will also be live entertainment from Maui Samba Band and Festival Parade, King Kekaulike HS Jazz Band, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Yum Yum Beast, Sacred Path Hula Halau, Nara Boone and Scott Baird, Crazy Fingers, Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire. The event is a benefit for Haiku Elementary School, Haiku Community Association and the Boys and Girls Club Maui-Haiku. Free. 9am. Haiku Elementary School, (105 Pauwela Rd., Haiku); 808-575-3000; Haikuschool.org
Photo courtesy Haiku Ho‘olaule‘a
Comments