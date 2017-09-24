Habitat for Humanity Maui‘s 20th anniversary celebration will be at Andaz Maui Resort on Saturday, Sept. 30. The evening will feature a chic dinner party and a casino with blackjack, craps and roulette. There’ll also be live rock music with a Maui oldies band, live and silent auctions with trips to New York and Las Vegas, door prizes and more. Funds raised will go directly to supporting the upcoming Lahaina projects. Ticket price includes $100 in funny money casino chips. $195. 5pm. Andaz Maui Resort, (3550 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-573-1234; Habitat-Maui.org
