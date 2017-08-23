Girls in the Lineup’s Scholarship Night at Flatbread Company in Paia

Girls In The Lineup’s Scholarship Night will be at Flatbread Company on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Girls In The Lineup is an after school empowerment program for teenage girls on Maui. Along with mentorship programs, the organization utilizes sports and the ocean to help give girls the tools that they need to be strong, healthy and happy. The evening will present an opportunity to hear stories from the girls, meet the coaches, check out a fun raffle, help grow their scholarship fund and eat pizza. 5pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com

Photo: Flickr/ Steven Tyler PJs