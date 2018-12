Geeks Who Drink Trivia will go down at Kohola Brewery on Tuesday, January 1st. This is not an ordinary trivia night; nerds and friends are especially invited to attend. It’s a live-hosted pub quiz with eight rounds of audio and visual trivia. Prizes will be given for answering bonus questions, and gift cards will be awarded to top teams. 21+. Free. 7:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/HyperXP