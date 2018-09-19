Gay Night at Wai Bar

Gay Night will happen at Wai Bar this Sunday, September 23rd and every Sunday hereafter. Dedicated to Maui’s dedicated and beautiful LGBTQP (Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer and Pan-sexual) community, head to Wailuku on a weekly mission to meet new friends, celebrate, and take part in community. There’ll also be a rotating selection of live music, DJs, performances, and tasty libations. 21+. 7:00pm. Wai Bar, (45 N Market St., Wailuku); 808-214-9829; Waibarmaui.com
photo courtesy of Flickr/torbakhopper
Comments