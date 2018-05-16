Fundraiser for Haku Baldwin Center at Flatbread Company in Paia 

There’s a fundraiser for the Haku Baldwin Center at Flatbread Company in Paia on Tuesday, May 22. Located in Makawao, the Haku Baldwin Center is an organization dedicated to animal assisted therapeutic programs for military veterans and individuals with special needs. Bring your family and friends to Paia Town for a night of pizza and support this incredible Maui nonprofit. Flatbread Company will donate a portion of all dine-out and takeout pizza sales to the Haku Baldwin Center’s therapeutic programs. Free. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8989; Hakubaldwincenter.org/flatbread

photo courtesy of Facebook/Flatbread Company, Maui