Fun Daze Bazaar at St. Anthony School

The annual Fun Daze Bazaar will happen at St. Anthony School on Saturday, April 14. The event will feature a student talent showcase, comedy with Frank DeLima, Hawaiian music, hula, ono local food vendors, a country store, silent and live auctions. The keiki zone will include face-painting, interactive games, a duck pond and more. Free admission and free parking. 8am. St. Anthony School, (1618 L. Main St., Wailuku); 808-244-4976; Sasmaui.org
Photo courtesy Facebook/ St. Anthony School Maui
