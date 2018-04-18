Fish and Poi Festival and Maui Poke Challenge at Queen Kaahumanu Center

The Fish and Poi Festival and Maui Poke Challenge will happen at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Saturday, April 21. The community can look forward to a great event with educational displays and outreach from ocean-related nonprofits, interactive keiki activities, poi pudding demonstrations, live entertainment, door prizes and more. The popular Maui Poke Challenge will present both amateur and professional contenders and will be judged by local celebrities. Free. 10am-1pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com
Photo: Flickr/rocor
