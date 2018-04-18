Family Lego Time at Kihei Public Library

Enjoy Family Lego Time at the Kihei Public Library on Tuesday, April 24. The event is calling for all LEGO lovers to enjoy a family-friendly evening of LEGO play. Everyone will be working on a theme (to be announced at the event), all materials will be provided and your LEGO creations will be on display at the library for the following three weeks. This event is sponsored by the Kay A. Edwards Memorial Fund. Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org

Photo: Curtis McHale/Flickr