Enjoy Families Day Out at Ali’i Kula Lavender Farm on Sunday, November 25th. Here’s a chance to head Upcountry to enjoy awe-inspiring island views and fresh lavender-infused air. Families can spend quality time together while they tour the grounds and make mini-bouquets. Reservations are required. $10 per person. Five time slots available: 9:30am, 10:30am, 11:30am, 1:00pm, and 2:30pm. Ali’i Kula Lavender Farm, (1100 Waipoli Rd., Kula); 808-878-3004; aliikulalavender.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/AKL Maui
Comments