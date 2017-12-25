Euphoria’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will be at Afterglow Yoga in Wailuku on Sunday, Dec. 31. The event will begin with a four-course sit down vegan dinner and desserts prepared by Chef Sara of Sweetwater Culinary. After dining, the evening will continue with dancing to music from DJ Diva Deva and special guests. Don’t forget to wear a mask! Tickets available online, but there are just 50 available. $30 per person or two for $50. 8:30pm-1am. Afterglow Yoga, (145 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-268-9723; Afterglowyoga.com

