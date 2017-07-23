The “Emerald City” Myssfits Drag Show will take place at Diamond’s on Saturday, July 29. In honor of the Wizard of Oz, Kimo and Kawai will celebrate their birthday party in theme of all things yellow brick road. Come dressed as your favorite character or just wear green. The evening will be outrageously fun with a Myssfits Drag Show, performances by the Girly Show and dance music with DJ Blast. 21+. $5. 9pm. Diamonds Ice Bar and Grill, (1279 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-874-9299; Diamondsicebar.com

Photo: Flickr/Steve Baker