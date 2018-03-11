You can enjoy Easter Events at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center from Saturday, Mar. 17 through Saturday, Mar. 31. On Saturday, Mar. 17, friends and families can welcome the Easter Bunny and enjoy keiki Easter egg crafts, egg hunt and a coloring contest. DJ Bunny will spin some tunes, and there will be plenty of giveaways, like bunny ears and balloons. The Easter Bunny photo booth will take place Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm, Sunday from 10-5pm and Pet Photos are on Monday, Mar. 19 and Monday, Mar. 26 from 5-8pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

Photo courtesy QKC