The 26th annual East Maui Taro Festival happens this Saturday, April 21. The festival is centered around taro (kalo), the essential staple food of the Hawaiian diet. The goal of the festival is to perpetuate Hawaiian culture with education about the significance of taro with Hawaiian hula and music performances, info tents, food booths, cultural activities and a farmers market. Free. 9am. Hana Ballpark, (Hauoli/Uakea Streets, Hana); 808-264-1553; Tarofestival.org
Photo courtesy East Maui Taro Festival
