E-Cycling on Lower Main Street in Wailuku

There’s an E-Cycling event in Wailuku on Saturday, Aug. 26. Most of us have a few pieces of dead electronics lying around, and this is a great time to deal with them. Recycle all your old TVs, microwaves, cell phones, stereos, computers, photocopy machines, fax machines and just about anything with an electric circuit board. Oh, and please, Please, PLEASE don’t leave junk at gate after hours. Free. 8am. E-Cycling Program, (901 L Main St., Wailuku); 808-264-6460; Mauicounty.gov/recycle

Photo: Flickr/ Sean Mulgrew