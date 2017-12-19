Discovery Channel’s ‘Homestead Rescue’ Maui episode to air this week

An episode of Discovery Channel‘s series Homestead Rescue that was shot on Maui will air this Wednesday, Dec. 20. The show, which is now in its third season, centers on the Raney family–Marty, his son Matt and daughter Misty–who work as homestead consultants, traveling the country helping people trying to live away from civilization.

“In the upcoming episode on December 20, the Raneys bring their know-how to Hawaii, but the race is on to protect the homestead, its inhabitants, garden and livestock, from a looming flash flood,” states a Dec. 19 Discovery Channel news release. “As they fight against constant storms, it becomes clear that the Raneys must also win a battle of trust with the homesteaders.”

The homesteaders in this particular episode are kitesurfers Kristin and Sky Solbach, who’ve lived in a 1.2-acre homestead in the Maui jungle since 2014. In the episode, the Solbach’s paint their home as idyllic, even utopian–at least at first.

“We had this romantic dream of us living here next to the stream in this beautiful place,” Sky says in a brief clip of the episode Discovery Channel shared with me.

“It seemed so perfect,” Kristin says. “We wanted to be self-sustainable; grow our own food, raise our own animals.”

Then in May 2016, the stream next to their home raged into a flash flood, damaging their property. Enter the Raney family, who offer help on preparing the Solbach’s homestead for the next big storm. As for what happens next, guess we’ll all have to watch the episode.

The Maui episode of Homestead Rescue airs at 9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 20 on the Discovery Channel.

Here’s a clip from the episode in which the Raneys try to help the Solbachs move their chicken coop:

Photo of Kristin and Sky Solbach watching Marty Raney courtesy Discovery Channel