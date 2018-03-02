Derick Beaty’s Annual Memorial Jazz Jam will happen at Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon in Paia on Thursday, Mar. 8. Once a member of the North Shore Sextet that used to jam at the Paia Sandbar, Beaty could play the upright bass like no one else. Also known as a sharp witted wise guy, this Maui jazz great is remembered as a friend who always inspired uncontrollable laughter. 6-9pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Paia); 808-579-8085; Charleysmaui.com

